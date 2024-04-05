Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese top legislator’s visit to promote orientations of bilateral relations: Chinese journalist The coming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue holds great importance for outlining orientations of the relations between the two countries, said Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese-language department under China’s central TV and radio station.

Politics Deputy PM meets US officials, businesspeople Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on April 4 held separate meetings with some US officials and businesspeople following the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) held in Boston, the US.

Politics Dien Bien Phu Victory celebrated in Algeria The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria in collaboration with the national daily El Moudjahid of the African country organised a press conference on April 4 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024) and the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war in Vietnam (July 21, 1954 – 2024).