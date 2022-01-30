Politics Lao leaders extend New Year greetings to Vietnamese counterparts General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior leaders of Laos sent their congratulatory messages to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the Lunar New Year Festival.

Politics Canadian scholars appreciate CPV’s leadership in national construction The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on January 29 held a webinar on Vietnam’s foreign policy on the occasion of the 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).

Politics PM pays pre-Tet visit to Air Defence - Air Force The Vietnamese Party, State and people always pay special attention to and strive to strongly and comprehensively build the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) in general, and the Air Defence - Air Force in particular, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed when visiting the Air Defence - Air Force on January 30 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics There’s something very special, and uniquely Vietnamese, about Tet atmosphere: Australian Ambassador As the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival – the biggest and longest festival of the Vietnamese people – is approaching, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie shared with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporter about her feeling about Tet and the outcomes of cooperation between the two countries in the recent past as well as prospects of the relationship in the near future. The following is the full text of the interview.