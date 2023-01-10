Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Dak Nong steps up military, defence ties with Mondulkiri of Cambdia Working delegations of the Military Command of Dak Nong and the military sub-area of the Cambodian province of Mondulkiri held their 6th talks in the Vietnamese province on January 9.

Politics Vietnam helps Pakistan address typhoon aftermaths On behalf of the Prime Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet on January 9 presented a token of 100,000 USD as a gift from the Vietnamese Government and people to Pakistan to help address typhoon aftermaths in 2022.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.