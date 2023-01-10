Party leader pays working visit to Thai Nguyen province
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 10 paid a working visit to and worked with the Standing Board of the Party Committee and key leaders of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on the results of the implementation of socio-economic development, and security-defence tasks.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and members of the Standing Board of the Thai Nguyen Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 10 paid a working visit to and worked with the Standing Board of the Party Committee and key leaders of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on the results of the implementation of socio-economic development, and security-defence tasks.
Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial People Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said that last year, the province’s economic growth rate reached 8.59%, higher than the national average; and per capita income hit 107 million VND (4,560 USD), 12 million VND higher than that of 2021. Total state budget revenue was 19 trillion VND (810.23 million USD), over 1 trillion VND higher than the estimate. The province's poverty rate reduced from 6.14% in 2021 to 4.49% at present.
Hailing efforts made by the province's Party Organisation, administration and people, the Party chief asked Thai Nguyen to clearly identify its potential and advantages to set out specific and appropriate goals, and choose key tasks and breakthroughs to create new and stronger changes in socio-economic development.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)Attention should be paid to bettering planning and planning management, and increasing regional connectivity to help Thai Nguyen develop rapidly and sustainably, and soon become a modernity-oriented industralised province.
He stressed the importance of harmonising economic development and socio-economic development, well soving social issues, continuously improving the material and spiritual lives of local peple, and concertedly implementing measures to innovate and increase the quality of education and training and health care.
The leader also requested the local Party Organisation and administration to pay more attention to policy beneficiaries, poor households, and labourers, especially in the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.
Thai Nguyen, a magnet for foreign investment in the North, should also exert every effort to prevent and fight all kinds of crimes to ensure a safe and convenient environment for investment attraction, the General Secretary stressed.
In addition, it is necessary to better the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, he added.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visits Hao Dat tea cooperative in Thai Nguyen city. (Photo: VNA)Earlier the same day, the Party leader visited and presented Tet gifts to the family of veteran Nguyen Trung Luu in Pho Yen city, and visited Hao Dat tea cooperative in Thai Nguyen city./.