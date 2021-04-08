Party leader presents decisions appointing heads of Party Central Committee’s commissions
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) presents the decisions to Truong Thi Mai (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – The Politburo held a ceremony on April 8 to announce decisions appointing the new heads of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Commission for Mass Mobilisation.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong presented the decisions to the officials at the ceremony.
Under Decision 45-QDNS/TW, Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Politburo and head of the Commission for Mass Mobilisation, is now assigned to be head of the Organisation Commission.
Meanwhile, Bui Thi Minh Hoai, a Secretary of the Party Central Committee is assigned to lead the Commission for Mass Mobilisation, under Decision 39-QĐNS/TW.
Addressing the ceremony, Truong Thi Mai said it is her honour to be assigned the new task and pledged to do her best to perform well the mission./.
