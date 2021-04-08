Politics 14th National Assembly’s last session wraps up The 14th National Assembly (NA) concluded its 11th session - the last of this tenure - in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Russian Ambassador impressed by Vietnam and its people Outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov has expressed his positive impression of Vietnam and its people and shared his assessment of the prospects for developing the partnership between the two countries in the time to come.

Politics Vietnam, US beef up cooperation in war consequence settlement Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on April 8 hosted a reception for outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, during which the two sides discussed cooperation plans in war consequence settlement.

Politics NA approves appointment of 12 new ministers, Gov’t members With the support of the majority of legislators, the National Assembly (NA) on April 8 morning adopted a resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal to appoint 12 new ministers and Government members for the 2016 – 2021 tenure.