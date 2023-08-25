Politics Singaporean PM’s Vietnam visit to help booster strategic partnership: diplomat Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Vietnam from August 27-29 will help consolidate and deepen the two countries’ strategic partnership for peace and stability in the region and the world, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung has said.

Politics PCA leader hails Vietnam’s cooperation Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague Marcin Czepelak has lauded Vietnam’s cooperation and strong performance in implementing the agreement to set up a PCA representative office in Vietnam, describing the country as a good example in partnership with the PCA.

Politics Vietnam-Canada relations enjoy “quantum leaps”: Ambassador Vietnam and Canada have seen “quantum leaps” in their relationship over the past five decades, Canadian Ambassador Shawn Perry Steil has affirmed.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.