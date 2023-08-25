Party leader requests stronger improvements in Lang Son’s development
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong ordered Lang Son to make stronger improvements in socio-economic development, while visiting the northern border mountainous province on August 25.
Highly valuing the province’s efforts and achievements in recent years, he told local officials at a meeting the same day that they need to be further aware of the general context as well as both advantages and disadvantages of Lang Son to identify targets, requirements, and tasks for boosting economic development.
Lang Son should be aware that boosting cross-border economic activities is for the sake of economic development of not only itself but also the entire Vietnam, especially others in the northern region, he said, asking it to strengthen the neighbourliness, friendship, and mutual trust with China.
The Party leader requested the province to strongly and harmoniously combine economic growth with cultural and social development, with people put at the centre, to properly handle social issues and unceasingly improve people’s material and spiritual lives.
Lang Son was also demanded to keep reforming and improving education and training, health care, vocational training and job creation, especially in rural and remote areas and those housing many new investment projects; fruitfully carry out the policies for revolution contributors, ethnic minorities and rural residents to better their life quality; and develop human resources in conformity with the major orientations set at the 17th provincial Party Congress.
General Secretary Trong told the province to enhance its connectivity with others in the northern midland and mountainous region, the Red River Delta, and the Hanoi Capital Region to create momentum for development, while developing comprehensive infrastructure and modernity-oriented service, agricultural and industrial sectors to achieve fast and sustainable development.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the meeting with Lang Son officials on August 25. (Photo: VNA)As a border locality, Lang Son needs to pay special attention to consolidate people-based defence and security, combine socio-economic development with defence and security safeguarding, effectively implement the policies on ethnic minority and religious affairs, ensure political security and social order and safety, firmly protect the national sovereignty, and build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, stability and development.
It is also important to fruitfully carry out diplomatic activities and international integration, thereby providing a favourable environment for socio-economic development in the province, the northern midland and mountainous region, and the whole country, according to him.
The leader also requested better performance in building and rectifying the Party and the political system.
He expressed his belief that with its traditions, will, aspirations, dynamism, and creativity, the local Party organisation, administration and people will stay united, step up reforms, and surpass all the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress and the 17th provincial Party Congress to develop Lang Son into a rich and civilised province and secure prosperity and happiness for all.
Reporting on local achievements, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Quoc Doan said Lang Son is the first locality nationwide to have successfully applied the “digital border gate” model. In 2022, its ranked 15th among the 63 provinces and cities nationwide in terms of the Provincial Competitiveness Index, sixth in the digital transformation rankings, and second in the Provincial Green Index list.
During 2021 - 2022, the GRDP growth rate averaged 6.95% and per capita income 49.26 million VND (over 2,000 USD), respectively 1.5% and 29.3% higher than in the 2015 - 2020 period.
By the end of this year’s first quarter, 96 communes had been recognised as new-style rural areas, including 22 meeting advanced standards and four listed as model ones. Up to 98% of the rural residents have gained access to hygienic water, up 3% from 2020, he added./.