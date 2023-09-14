Party leader sends sympathies to victims of mini apartment fire
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has expressed his sadness and deep sympathy over the huge human and asset losses caused by a fire at a mini apartment building in Hanoi late September 12 night.
In his letter sent to Hanoi’s Party organisation, authorities and people, Trong extended his condolences to families of the victims.
He lauded efforts by relevant forces, local authorities to urgently rescue victims, and minimise human and property losses.
The Party chief requested more efforts to quickly overcome consequences, give priority to treating the injured, and have timely policies to help families of the victims soon stabilise the situation.
Hanoi city needs to seriously review and learn from this incident, he stressed, requiring municipal authorities to investigate and clarify responsibilities of relevant organisations and individuals, and strictly handle violations in accordance with the provisions of law.
He asked the Prime Minister to direct the strengthening of fire prevention and fighting throughout the country, and the provision of guidance and information on mass media so that people can increase vigilance and improve response to serious incidents of this nature./.