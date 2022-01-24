Party leader visits Bac Ninh province ahead of Tet
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (front, third from right) and officials at Do Temple while visiting Bac Ninh province on January 24. (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the Party organisation, administration, and people of northern Bac Ninh province on January 24.
Reporting on the province's achievements, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Dao Hong Lan said from a wholly agricultural locality with underdeveloped infrastructure, Bac Ninh has established itself as a modernity-oriented industrialised province that is among the leading localities nationwide in terms of many socio-economic indexes.
It is also one of the best performers in foreign investment attraction, she said, noting that 38 countries and territories have come to invest 21.2 billion USD in Bac Ninh.
In particular, the province has taken strong and flexible moves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year so as to swiftly revitalise production and business activities and adapt to the new normal, Lan added.
Congratulating Bac Ninh on its substantial efforts and achievements, General Secretary Trong asked the province to continue upholding its glorious traditions so as to build an increasingly clean and strong Party organisation and political system and become an exemplary Party organisation of the entire nation.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and officials offer incense to the kings of the Ly Dynasty at Do Temple in Bac Ninh province on January 24. (Photo: VNA)He underlined that economic development must be promoted in tandem with cultural and social development, especially the maintenance of local cultural values as well as the country’s advanced culture deeply imbued with the national identity
At present, all-level Party committees, authorities, and organisations in Bac Ninh need to work to ensure a merry Tet for all residents, including revolution contributors, disadvantaged and low-income households, and workers, he added.
The leader expressed his belief that the province’s Party organisation, administration, and people will stay united to step up reforms while achieving and surpassing the targets set at the 20th provincial Party Congress in order to secure sustainable development.
On this occasion, the Party chief and senior officials offered incense at Do Temple, a special national relic site dedicated to eight kings of the Ly Dynasty (1010 - 1225), and met with artisans of the Quan ho Bac Ninh folk songs - part of the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity./.