Politics US wants to work with Vietnam towards a brighter future: Ambassador Vietnam is holding an increasingly important position in the region and the world, and the US wants to grasp every opportunity to join Vietnam as it looks to the future, US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper said on April 20.

Politics Speaker of Indian lower house visits Ha Long Bay Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla on April 20 visited Ha Long Bay, a world natural heritage site in northern Quang Ninh province, as part of his official trip to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 20.

Politics Iran treasures cooperation with HCM City: Ambassador Iran attaches importance to its relations with Ho Chi Minh City, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari told Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.