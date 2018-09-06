Thursday, September 06, 2018 - 15:46:45

Politics

Party leader's activities during Russia visit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong is paying an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin from September 5-8.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Photos recall August Revolution, foundation of Vietnam

Photos recall August Revolution, foundation of Vietnam

Prime Minister hosts banquet on occasion of National Day

Prime Minister hosts banquet on occasion of National Day

President’s visit aims to boost ties with Egypt

President’s visit aims to boost ties with Egypt

A look back at John McCain’s activities

A look back at John McCain’s activities

President Tran Dai Quang begins State visit to Ethiopia

President Tran Dai Quang begins State visit to Ethiopia

President Ton Duc Thang's memories in photos

President Ton Duc Thang's memories in photos

Flag-raising ceremony in Hanoi marks ASEAN establishment

Flag-raising ceremony in Hanoi marks ASEAN establishment

Vietnamese FM meets counterparts of ASEAN, partners in Singapore

Vietnamese FM meets counterparts of ASEAN, partners in Singapore

Others