Party leader’s book on corruption fight introduced to public
Deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A press conference was held in Hanoi on January 11 to introduce a book written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on resolutely and persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State.
The book, jointly published by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, presents in a systematic manner directions of Trong as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam and head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.
It demonstrates the Party’s transparent and consistent ideology on the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena, Party building and rectification work, and the improvement of morality and lifestyle of officials and Party members.
The 600-page book has three parts, with the first on several issues drawn from the fight against corruption and negative phenomena in Vietnam; the second featuring 22 outstanding articles on Party building and rectification of the Party chief; and the last on opinions and assessments of people from different walks of life, National Assembly deputies, and foreign politicians and scholars on Vietnam’s fight against corruption.
Speaking at the press conference, deputy head of the Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc said that the book, which will make debut on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Party and the 10th founding anniversary of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena this year, is of significance in the context that the fight against corruption has been implemented drastically in Vietnam.
An electronic version of the book will be available at the website stbook.vn.
In the past decade, relevant agencies nationwide have commenced legal proceedings against 2,657 corruption cases involving 5,841 people, and prosecuted 2,628 cases with 6,199 defendants./.