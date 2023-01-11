Environment Over 50 hectares of land cleared from war-time UXO in Thua Thien-Hue More than 50 hectares of land in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been cleared from war-left unexploded ordnance (UXO), giving more farming land for local residents.

Society President presents Tet gifts to poor, disadvantaged households in Kien Giang President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 10 visited and presented gifts to poor and disadvantaged households and Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Hon Dat district of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Cuban National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations held a gathering on January 10 marking the 64th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959-2023).

Society Vietnam News Agency debuts book on Paris Peace Accords The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a book on the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) which was signed 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).