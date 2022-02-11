Party leader’s book on Doi moi path published in Spanish language. (Photo: The Journalists' Association)

Hanoi (VNA) - A two-volume book titled “Vung buoc tren con duong doi moi” (Firm steps on the path of Doi moi), which includes articles and speeches of, and interviews with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, has come out in the Spanish language.



The 1,500-page original, published by the Party's Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and the Truth National Political Publishing House in December 2017, focuses on Vietnam’s efforts to comprehensively promote socialist-oriented Doi moi (renewal) process and Party building and rectification; improve the effectiveness of the political system and the strength of the great national solidarity; proactively and actively foster international integration and cooperation; and realise the goals of building a society of wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice and civilisation. The book has been exhibited at many domestic and international events.

At the 29th Havana intentional book fair in Cuba in February 2020, representatives of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee's Department of External Relations, its Thought Commission and the Cuban Ministry of Culture proposed Vietnam to publish the books in the Spanish language and present it to the Cuban side.



Released in December last year with 1,000 copies, the Spanish version is one of the outcomes of a project on promoting Vietnam's relations with nations in Latin America in 2017-2021, thus helping Cuban readers and those in the region have a better understanding of Vietnam’s renewal policies and development orientations./.