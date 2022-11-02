Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, agencies and localities signed 13 cooperation documents in various areas which lay a foundation and a premise for them to cooperate effectively in the years to come, helping to promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy, stable and sustainable manner, for the sake of the two peoples, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.According to the minister, the statement and the documents vividly reflect the nature and the cohesion of the Vietnam-China relations, and the strong resolve by the two Parties and countries in further enhancing and deepening the bilateral cooperation in the time ahead.To materialise the common perceptions reached by the two leaders, and outcomes reaped during the visit, Son suggested the two sides work to intensify mutual understanding, consolidate and promote their political trust by maintaining regular meetings.The two countries should strive to create considerable result-oriented changes and raise the efficiency of economic, trade and investment cooperation as well as collaboration in other fields, thus bringing pragmatic interests and creating a solid foundation for the bilateral ties, he noted.Son also proposed the two sides control and satisfactorily iron out differences at sea, maintain the peaceful, stable environment in the East Sea and the region, and seriously observe the reached high-level perceptions.“I firmly believe that by fully, comprehensively and effectively implementing the high-level perceptions reached during the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Trong, the friendly neighbourliness and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China will grow stronger in the time ahead, as per wish of the two Party leaders to bring the bilateral relations to a new development period with higher political trust, more pragmatic cooperation, more solid social foundation, and better controlled differences,” he said./.