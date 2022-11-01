Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit makes headlines in China. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Chinese media has highlighted the visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1.



Xinhua News Agency on October 31 published an article featuring the talks between the Vietnamese leader and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.



Citing the leaders’ remarks, the article said the two agreed on the need to persistently materialise the “16 words” guideline - “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability and future-oriented thinking” - and the “four-good” spirit - “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, good partners”.



They also agreed to consolidate the traditional friendship, enhance strategic exchanges, promote political trust, satisfactorily address differences, and advance the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new period, according to the article.



In another article, Beijing Evening News focused on the three outstanding features of the visit, saying Trong was the first foreign leader to visit China after the 20th CPC National Congress and it was also the first overseas trip by the Vietnamese leader following the 13th CPV National Congress.



Moreover, this was the first time China has received a foreign leader on an official visit after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the article added.



The article said Vietnam-China relations have been developing fruitfully, noting that over the years, thanks to joint efforts by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, especially close contact between the two Party chiefs, the bilateral relationship is on the right track and developing strongly./.