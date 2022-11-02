Party leader’s visit receives China’s intensive media coverage
China’s media has made intensive coverage of the official visit to the country by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, from October 30 to November 1. (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) – China’s media has made intensive coverage of the official visit to the country by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, from October 30 to November 1, and highly valued results the two sides had reached.
The People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on November 1 ran an article on the meeting between the Vietnamese leader and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
Noting that the two countries share broad common interests, Li said China attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam, the article said.
He reportedly said China is willing to implement the consensus the two sides have already reached, and make full use of convenient conditions such as geographical proximity and complementary industrial advantages to upgrade bilateral economic and trade cooperation and facilitate cooperation in key areas.
"China is ready to import more marketable agricultural products from Vietnam and jointly maintain the facilitation of trade with Vietnam at border ports," he was quoted by the newspaper.
The daily quoted the Vietnamese leader as saying the country stands ready to work with the Chinese side to implement their consensus, further increase mutual understanding, promote cooperation, seek common development, enhance their "comrades and brothers" relationship, and bring concrete benefits to the two countries and two peoples.
The same day, Xinhua News Agency published articles featuring the meetings between Party General Secretary Trong and Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Li Zhanshu and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Wang Yang.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (left) and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Wang Yang (Photo: VNA)Li said that China's NPC is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam's National Assembly and contribute to deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, according to the article.
Trong expressed his expectation that Vietnam's NA and China's NPC will further strengthen exchanges, jointly implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, and push forward the Vietnam-China friendly cooperation of "comrades and brothers" to bear new fruits.
At the meeting with the Vietnamese Part leader, Wang noted that China received Trong's official visit to China right after the 20th National Congress of the CPC. He said this shows that China attaches great importance to the special relationship of "comrades and brothers" between China and Vietnam and cherishes the traditional friendship between the two peoples.
Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visits China from October 30 to November 1. (Photo: VNA)He said that the CPPCC is willing to work with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two Parties, inherit and carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Vietnam, deepen friendly exchanges at all levels, and carry out work experience exchanges in the fields of political participation and discussion.
For his part, Trong affirmed that the VFF is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC to unite forces from all sectors of society as well as resources from home and abroad, and promote the further development of Vietnam-China relations.
The agency highlighted the talks between Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Board of the CPC’s Politburo, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Secretary of the Beijing CPC Committee, which took place within the framework of the visit the same day./.