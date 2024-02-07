Politics Top legislator extends Tet greetings to Hanoi Party Organisation, administration, people Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his Tet greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and people of Hanoi during his visit to the locality on February 7, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the country’s longest and biggest traditional festival is approaching.

Politics Foreign leaders offer New Year greetings to Party chief of Vietnam Leaders of many countries, political parties, and international organisations have sent greetings to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of New Year 2024 and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party, State leaders congratulate former Lao leader on 100th birthday Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have cabled a message of congratulations to former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtai Siphandone on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which falls on February 8.