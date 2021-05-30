Politics Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers with aspirations for world peace “Let us live in peace and love. Let us forget the last things”. These words are written on a blackboard at a school in Bentiu town in South Sudan. Just a few words, but they leave a strong impression. They reflect a desire to live in peace, with stability and development, by not only children but all people of South Sudan.

Politics Vietnam wants to deepen ties with Cuban, Russian Parties Vietnam always wishes to deepen relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Cuba and the United Russia Party.

Politics PM calls for ongoing support from UK in low-carbon economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested the UK Government continue its support to Vietnam in finance, technology, and experience in transitioning towards a low-carbon economy, while receiving Alok Sharma, British Cabinet Minister and President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), in Hanoi on May 28.

Politics Appointment decision presented to Vietnam’s Honorary Consul General in Ukraine’s Odessa Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach on May 27 presented the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ decision to appoint Nguyen Van Khanh as the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam to Odessa province.