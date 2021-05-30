Party official applauds HCM City’s efforts in settling corruption cases
Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Phan Dinh Trac hailed Ho Chi Minh City’s efforts in settling corruption cases and their consequences while working with the permanent members of the municipal Party Committee on anti-corruption work on May 29.
Trac, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control, asked municipal authorities to promptly revoke 1.13 billion USD appropriated in Thu Thien urban area project and use the sum to invest in the new urban area.
Covering 657ha, the Thu Thiem new urban area is located on Thu Thiem Peninsula in HCM City’s District 2, which faces downtown district 1 across the Sai Gon River.
According to the Government Inspectorate, the city's administration illegally took the land of nearly 200 households who lived on a 4.3ha area outside the originally planned Thu Thiem new urban area. The households have received compensation in exchange for their land.
At the working session, Trac also asked the city to speed up investigations and settlement of other corruption cases at the request of the Government Inspectorate, including the case at the Vietnam Southern Food Corporation, the Saigon Agriculture Corporation (SAGRI), and the Saigon Real Estate Corporation (RESCO).
During the investigations of the cases, if there are any violations related to officials under the management of the Politburo or Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the city should report and hand over relevant information and documents to the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission for settlement in line with the Party's regulations, he stressed./.