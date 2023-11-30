Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 30 for visiting former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro.

Mai expressed her appreciation for Sugi’s active contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties over the past more than three decades as well as his sentiments toward Vietnam, especially for disadvantaged, orphan and visually impaired children.

She also thanked him for holding cultural exchanges to raise understanding among the two countries’ people, particularly the activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, as well as the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The host suggested that the former ambassador continue to help with connecting relevant agencies of both sides to promote cooperation, exchange and mutual information sharing in various fields, and advocating the Japanese Government’s supportive policies for the Vietnamese community living, working and studying there.

She wished that he would bring forth more practical initiatives and meaningful activities to strengthen the foundation of bilateral relations and nurture friendship and mutual understanding between the people of both nations.

Sugi, for his part, highly valued the friendship between the two countries and their people.

Expressing his special interest in Vietnam, he revealed upcoming cooperation programmes in the fields of culture, arts and support for disadvantaged children in Vietnam, including a project on hepatitis prevention and control.

He pledged to continue serving as a friendly bridge, contributing to enriching the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership./.