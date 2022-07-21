Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Truong Thi Mai (R) receives Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi on July 21.



Mai, who is also President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians Group, said she was happy to see the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership growing in various areas for peace and prosperity in Asia.



Vietnam is doubling its efforts to become a developed country this century in accordance with the resolution of the 13th National Congress of the CPV, she said, reiterating Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.



Vietnam particularly attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Japan, she emphasised.



Mai appreciated JBIC’s support for Vietnam, saying the bank has pushed many Japanese projects in Vietnam, including major infrastructure projects in power, oil and gas.



She suggested the bank step up cooperation with Vietnamese governmental organisations by contributing ideas for the finalisation of a regulatory framework on Public-Private Partnership (PPP), proposing projects potentially suitable for the PPP model, and expanding provision of credit for Vietnamese enterprises and Vietnam-Japan joint ventures.



Maeda Tadashi, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s successful COVID-19 containment and updated his host on the bank’s performance in Vietnam.



He said the bank hopes to further contribute to enhancing Vietnam-Japan relations./.