Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Fukui Teru, Japanese Minister of State for Ocean Policy and chief of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance’s Office.(Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh on September 5 received a Japanese delegation led by Fukui Teru, Japanese Minister of State for Ocean Policy and chief of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance’s Office.Chinh, who is also President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group (VJFPG), said he considered his guest’s visit a practical activity to implement cooperation contents on ocean policy within the framework of the Vietnam – Japan Joint Statement, issued on the occasion of President Tran Dai Quang’s visit to Japan last May.The official affirmed the Vietnamese National Assembly attaches importance to and supports Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia to be reinforced via high-level visits by their leaders.He noted that Vietnam is interested in collaboration with Japan in human resources training and administrative reform.According to Chinh, the country is conducting a project training leaders at all levels, particularly strategic level, while gearing toward building a lean and effective apparatus. Vietnam also plans to create a national database on strategic personnel and build a start-up programme for retired citizens.Vietnam hopes to win support from Japanese parliamentarians in the implementation of the project, he said.For his part, Fukui Teru lauded sound engagements between Vietnamese and Japanese law-making bodies in the past time, stressing that effective joint work between their friendship parliamentarians’ groups have contributed to fostering bilateral relations.He said in the coming time, the two groups should continue promoting their bridging role to boost the exchange of delegations at different levels, people-to-people exchanges, and contacts between parliamentarians, especially young ones. He also called on both sides to enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation.-VNA