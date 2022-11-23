At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attaches great importance to cooperation with ruling and political parties of countries, including the exchange of theories and policies, Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang has told Secretary General of the Left Party of Germany Tobias Bank.



At the reception in Hanoi on November 23, Thang, who is also Chairman of the Central Theory Council, spoke highly of the outcomes of the third policy dialogue and talks between the two parties during the visit.



Informing the guest about Vietnam’s achievements in the cause of renewal and building socialist-oriented market economy, he reaffirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties and widespread global integration; being a friend, a reliable and responsible partner of the global community, striving for peace, cooperation and development.



Expressing appreciation for the traditional close friendship between the two Parties and countries, Thang agreed that the two Parties should strive to strengthen practical and effective cooperation for peace, cooperation and development of humanity in general and for the benefit of the two peoples in particular.



He suggested Germany continue paying attention to investing in Vietnam, especially in the fields of energy transition, growth model innovation and climate change.



Bank, for his part, briefed the host about the results of the third policy dialogue and talks between the two Parties.



He affirmed that his visit has further consolidated mutual understanding and trust as well as the traditional relationship between the two Parties, contributing to promoting friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Germany.



They shared common views on policies and guidelines of the two Parties in human-centred development, and promised to keep working closely together to maintain an environment of peace and stability in the region and the world for democracy, justice and social progress.



Earlier, the two Parties held a talks and the third policy dialogue under the chair of head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung and Secretary General Tobias Bank.



During the dialogue, both sides discussed policy making experience to ensure social fairness in sustainable development of each country, as well as orientations and measure to step up personnel training cooperation among left parties.



At talks, they informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, shared opinions on regional and global issues of common concern and agreed on measures to further advance relations between the two Parties and countries in the coming time.



While in Vietnam, the German delegation held working sessions with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities to learn about the Party and State’s policies on ensuring social welcome, education - training and child protection and care./.