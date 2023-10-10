Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung receives visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko in Hanoi.

Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on October 10 received visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko in Hanoi.

At the meeting, Trung said the Party, State, and people of Vietnam appreciate Japan's companionship and cooperation during the past time, contributing to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, industrialisation, and modernisation process.

The two sides hailed the good developments in Vietnam - Japan relations which benefit the two countries' peoples and actively contributing to peace, cooperation, and development of the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to coordinate closely to continue to concretise important common perceptions reached during the online talk between General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida in February 2023. They discussed directions to promote cooperation in the coming time, including relations through the party channel, contributing to taking Vietnam-Japan relations to a new stable level.

The two officials also compared notes on global and regional situations./.