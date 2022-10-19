Party official meets Vietnamese community in Cambodia
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong met with officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, Vietnamese representative offices and the Vietnamese community in the country on October 19, as part of his ongoing visit to Cambodia.
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong meets with officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) –
Thuong highlighted the growing relations between Vietnam and Cambodia, and briefed participants on the outcomes of his visit, underlining that Cambodian leaders pledged to work with Vietnam to protect, preserve and reinforce the sound relationship between the two countries and transfer it to future generations.
Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia expressed their hope that the Party and State will work with the Cambodian Government to create more favourable conditions for them in issues related to nationality, education, training, employment, helping them better integrate into the host society.
Earlier, Thuong had a meeting with representatives from Vietnamese enterprises investing in Cambodia, during which he hailed the businesses’ efforts to overcome difficulties brought about by COVID-19 and the disruption of the global supply chain as well as conflicts in some regions.
He underlined the Party and State’s policy boost economic development and support businesses, and proposed that Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia to expand operation and strictly abide by the law of the two countries, contributing to the development of the traditional friendship between the two countries./.