Politics Webinar seeks to step up Vietnam – Russia cooperation An international webinar discussing orientations to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Russia took place on October 18, bringing together crowds of scholars of the two countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 19.

Politics Administrative reform must be conducted concertedly at all levels: PM Administrative reform must be stepped up and conducted concertedly at all levels to match the reality, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing a meeting of the Government Steering Committee for Administrative Reform in Hanoi on October 19.

Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia NAs work hard to boost cooperation A consultation meeting between the committees for external relations of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam (CLV) took place in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 18.