Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Chinh receives WB Director General, US business leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Director General of the World Bank (WB) Axel Van Trotsenburg and leaders of some US corporations on May 11 (local time) during his working visit to the US.

Politics PM meets with Cambodian counterpart in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on May 11 (local time) on the occasion of attending the Special ASEAN-US Summit and his working visit to the US and the United Nations headquarters.

Politics Ample room for growth in US-Vietnam trade relations: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington DC. on May 11 (local time), during his trip to the US.