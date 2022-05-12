Party official pays working visit to Israel
Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is paying a working visit to Israel, meeting many local leaders.
Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang (L) and Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is paying a working visit to Israel, meeting many local leaders.
On May 11, his first day in the nation, Thang met Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy, during which the official expressed his delight at the growing friendship and cooperation between the nations in the past time.
Thang suggested measures to further boosting the ties such as increasing delegation exchanges at all levels and collaboration in potential sectors; improving the effectiveness of their inter-governmental committee and ministerial-level cooperation; and stepping up academic exchange to facilitate joint research and technological development.
He suggested Israel support and transfer technology for Vietnam in the fields of startups, digital transformation, renewable energy, IT, and AI; and asked for the acceleration of the signing of free trade and labour cooperation agreements between the countries.
Thang speaks at the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel (Photo: VNA)Thang’s schedule on May 11 also included meetings with Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai, Chairwoman of the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Michal Shir Segman; and Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana; as well as a visit to the Vietnamese Embassy./.