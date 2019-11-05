Politics Top legislator greets Japan’s Gunma prefecture delegation Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 5 received a delegation from Japan’s Gunma prefecture, led by its Governor Ichita Yamamoto.

Politics Deputy PM welcomes Governor of Japan’s Gunma Prefecture Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received a delegation from Japan’s Gunma Prefecture led by Governor Ichita Yamamoto in Hanoi on November 5.

Politics Congratulations extended to Cambodia on Independence Day Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung led a delegation of the Foreign Ministry to the Embassy of Cambodia in Hanoi on November 5 to extend congratulations on the country’s 66th Independence Day.

Politics ASEAN Summit: Vietnam attends Special Lunch on Sustainable Development Vietnam was among the ASEAN countries to join the Special Lunch on Sustainable Development, presided over by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, during the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 4.