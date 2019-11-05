Party official receives Danish Secretary for Energy, Utilities and Climate
Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on November 5 hosted a reception for Morten Baek, Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate.
Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) and Morten Baek, Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on November 5 hosted a reception for Morten Baek, Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate.
Binh, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, spoke highly of the development of bilateral ties, which transformed from the traditional ODA-based relationship to the comprehensive partnership, focusing on trade and investment, green growth, energy, education and healthcare.
The bilateral relationship has seen stronger growth after Vietnam and Denmark set up a strategic partnership in the fields of climate change, energy, environment and green growth in November 2011, and upgraded their diplomatic relations to the level of comprehensive partnership in 2013, he added.
The Party official highly evaluated the Vietnam Energy Outlook Report 2019 conducted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Electricity, and Renewable Energy Authority and the Danish Energy Agency, stressing it will provide valuable information for Vietnam to outline a national energy development plan towards sustainable energy development in tandem with protecting the environment and ensuring energy security.
Baek, for his part, praised Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements. Vietnam holds huge potential to develop renewable energy such as wind power and solar power, and Danish firms are interested in investing in the field in the Southeast Asian country, he said.
He also affirmed the Danish Government’s commitment to helping Vietnam cope with climate change and sustainably develop energy./.