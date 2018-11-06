Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong (R) and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party of Sudan Faisal Hassan Ibrahim (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam treasures the support given by Sudan in the past towards its national liberation, as well as the latter’s current support of the Asian nation’s process of development, said Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong, who is also a permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.



During a reception in Hanoi on November 6 for Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party of Sudan and Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Vuong suggested the continuation of high-level visits, improving the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, stepping up people-to-people diplomacy, and working closely together at multilateral forums.



He asked Sudan to support Vietnam’s bid to be a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.



Speaking highly of Vietnam’s prestige and stature in the region and the world, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party, the Vietnamese people will reap greater victories in the period of national construction and development.



He affirmed a determination to further promote friendship and cooperation between the two parties, countries, and peoples.



The guest suggested further tapping into opportunities so as to boost bilateral ties in the near future.



During his stay, Faisal Hassan Ibraham held talks with Hoang Binh Quan, member of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission on External Relations.



Both sides informed each other about the current situation in each party and country, as well as discussing global issues of concern and ways to extend ties between the two parties and countries.



The visiting delegation held working sessions with various ministries and departments, visiting the northern province of Quang Ninh to reach a consensus on measures to promote ties between the two parties and peoples. –VNA