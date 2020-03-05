Party official receives US-ASEAN Business Council delegation
Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh hosted a reception for a delegation of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hanoi on March 5.
At the working session
At the meeting, Binh expressed his pleasure with the sound development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in areas, thus bringing big benefits to both countries’ peoples.
He highlighted Vietnam’s determination and outcomes in combating the COVID-19 outbreak through drastic measures as well as support and involvement of Vietnamese people. He said ASEAN’s activities in 2020, when Vietnam serves the role of the Chair of ASEAN, will still take place as scheduled, despite impacts of the outbreak.
On the occasion, the two sides discussed issues on institutions, socio-economic development of Vietnam, mechanisms, recommendations in the fields that US businesses are interested in such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, digital economy and science-technology.
The US delegation affirmed to continue closely coordinating with the Vietnamese Party and Government, and contributing to promoting economic ties, trade and investment between the two countries in the coming time./.