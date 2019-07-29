Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (R) and head of the LPRP’s Commission for Propaganda and Training Kikeo Khaykham Phithoune (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on July 29 affirmed that Vietnam will do its best to foster the special solidarity with Laos, an invaluable asset shared by the two nations.



He made the statement during a reception in Hanoi for head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, President of the Central Theoretical Council and President of the Lao National Council for Social Sciences Kikeo Khaykham Phithoune, who is in Vietnam to attend the seventh theoretical workshop themed “Party and political system building in the new situation”.



Vuong congratulated Laos on its important achievements over the past three years since the start of the implementation of the resolution of the 10th National Party Congress of Laos.



The host expressed his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, Laos will reap greater achievements in its reforms, successfully hold all-level party congresses towards the 11th National Party Congress.



Speaking highly of collaboration between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the LPRP’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, and between the two central theoretical councils, he wished that both sides would continue working closely together to enhance information and experience sharing, study topics of mutual concern, and clarify urgent issues faced by each nation.



Phithoune, for his part, informed the host of the outcomes of joint work between the two commissions, and between the Lao National Council for Social Sciences and the Central Theoretical Council.



He vowed that the two sides will raise public awareness, especially among the young generations, of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



The same day, head of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong held talks with the Lao official, during which both sides shared experience in making preparations for each party’s national congress.



They pledged to effectively realise agreements set by the two Parties and countries’ leaders, increase professional experience, contributing to deepening Vietnam–Laos ties.



Earlier, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang held a working session with Phithoune. They reviewed the implementation of cooperation agreement between the two councils in the exchange of information and delegations, and worked out joint tasks for the immediate future.-VNA