HCM City (VNA) – Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, has urged medical stations to place the task of caring for people’s health above others.

Nghia made the request while visiting Cho Ray Hospital, Military Hospital 175 (Ministry of National Defence) and Military Hospital 7A (Military Region 7) in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

At the working session with Military Hospital 175 (Photo: VNA)

He asked the Health Ministry to tackle difficulties faced by the Cho Ray Hospital as well as ease the shortages of medicines and medical materials there.

Hailing the Military Hospital 175 for healthcare services not only in Ho Chi Minh City but also in Truong Sa archipelago in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, the official asked the hospital to uphold its tradition and adopt technological advances in medical examination and treatment.

The Military Hospital 7A was also assigned to develop hi-tech health care to better serve citizens and military officers./.