Party official visits Vietnamese embassy in Belgium
Tran Quoc Cuong, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels as part of his trip to Belgium on September 26.
Tran Quoc Cuong, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels as part of his trip to Belgium on September 26. (Photo: VNA)Brussels (VNA) – Tran Quoc Cuong, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels as part of his trip to Belgium on September 26.
The official briefed the embassy staff on the domestic situation, noting that the Commission for Internal Affairs has been assigned with compiling the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045.
During his stay in Belgium, Cuong and his entourage had working sessions with Belgian agencies to learn from the country’s experience in areas which Vietnam is interested in.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao, who is also head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the EU, highlighted the good relations between Vietnam and Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU.
Vietnam wishes to step up cooperation with Belgium in agriculture and boost agricultural exports to the country and Europe at large, he continued.
He said Vietnam is one of the four Asian countries that signed a new-generation free trade agreement with the EU, noting that the EU is Vietnam’s important partner in maritime economy, digital economy and climate change response.
Meanwhile, Luxembourg is a crucial financial gateway and has favourable conditions for promoting financial and economic ties with Vietnam./.