Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City seeks stronger cooperation with Korean localities, partners Ho Chi Minh City wishes to enhance cooperation with localities and partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to contribute to advancing the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, a municipal official said on September 26.

Politics Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 26 received visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is attending the Horasis India Meeting 2022 in southern Binh Duong province.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao localities cooperate in different fields Delegations from Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh and the Lao province of Champasak reached a cooperation document during their talks in Dong Hoi city on September 26.