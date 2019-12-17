Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) at the reception for President of Warburg Pincus Timothy Geithner (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh received President of Warburg Pincus Timothy Geithner and Vice President of Nike Chris Helzer in Hanoi on December 17.



At the reception for Geithner, who is former US Treasury Secretary, Binh said the Vietnamese Party and State always create optimal conditions for foreign investors, including those from the US, to operate in the long run in the country, including in



Geithner highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in reforming the economy, improving business and investment environment, and intensifying international economic integration.



He described Vietnam as the second important strategic market of the US fund in Asia-Pacific, adding that the fund has invested 1.27 billion USD in five projects in Vietnam, focusing on consumption, real estate, banking and logistics.



While hosting the Nike Vice President, Binh spoke highly of the group’s activities in Vietnam, which contributes to not only the country’s socio-economic development but also social welfare, and human resources training in the footwear industry.



He called on the group to enhance the application of science technology, encourage research and innovation, and embrace links with Vietnamese firms in production chains, especially small-and medium-sized ones.



Helzer said Vietnam is an important market of Nike and the bilateral cooperation has been further deepened over the past time.



He added that 2020 will mark the 25th anniversary of Nike’s operation in Vietnam./.





