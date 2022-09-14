Politics Vietnam appreciates Thailand’s support in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador The Vietnamese Government appreciated the contributions of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) and five Thai corporations as well as their efforts to call for donations of medical equipment and materials to Vietnam during the fight against COVID-19 last year, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 14.

Politics Cambodian NA leader’s Vietnam visit to Vietnam a success: official President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin’s three-day official visit to Vietnam which concluded on September 14 has been a success, said Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy.

Politics New Zealand's legislature treasures relations with Vietnam The parliament of New Zealand attaches great importance to Vietnam and will actively push ministries, sectors and localities to expand cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation, Speaker of New Zealand’s House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe told visiting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in a meeting on September 14.