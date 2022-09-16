Party officials discuss disciplinary actions against violating collectives, individuals of Hai Duong
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on September 16 to consider disciplinary measures against some collectives, incumbent and former officials of Hai Duong province for their wrongdoings.
Pham Xuan Thang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on September 16 to consider disciplinary measures against some collectives, incumbent and former officials of Hai Duong province for their wrongdoings.
After considering proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and Secretariat held that the Standing Board of the Hai Duong provincial Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure violated the democratic centralism principle and working regulations, lacked examination and supervision, and failed to detect wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee, the provincial People’s Committee, and many Party organisations and members during the leadership over and implementation of anti-COVID-19 tasks in a timely manner.
The Party Civil Affairs Board of the Hai Duong People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 and 2021 - 2026 tenures infringed the democratic centralism principle, the Party’s regulations, the State’s laws, and working regulations; lacked a sense of responsibility; and showed lax leadership over examination and inspection, which enabled the People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to commit many wrongdoings and shortcomings in the COVID-19 combat, and also enabled Tu Ky district to violate the Public Investment Law and the Construction Law.
The Politburo and Secretariat pointed out wrongdoings and shortcomings by some incumbent and former officials of Hai Duong, namely Pham Xuan Thang (member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council), Trieu The Hung (Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, and head of the province’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control), Nguyen Duong Thai (former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee), Luong Van Cau (former member of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee), Pham Manh Cuong (member of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Health Department), and Nguyen Trong Hung (former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee at and former Director of the provincial Finance Department).
The wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Standing Board of the Hai Duong Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 tenure, Pham Xuan Thang, Nguyen Duong Thai, and Pham Manh Cuong caused “very serious” consequences and big losses to the State budget, people, and society; enabled the corruption case at the Hai Duong Centre for Disease Control; stirred public concern; and damaged the reputation of the Party organisations, local administration, and themselves.
Meanwhile, the wrongdoings and shortcomings by Luong Van Cau and Nguyen Trong Hung caused “serious” consequences, stirred public concern, and eroded the reputation of the Party organisations and local administration.
The wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2021 - 2026 tenure were so serious to an extent that requires disciplinary measures, according to the Politburo and Secretariat.
The Politburo decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Hai Duong Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure, suspend Pham Xuan Thang from Party activities and positions, and propose the Party Central Committee consider a disciplinary measure against him.
The Secretariat decided to issue reprimands against the Party Civil Affairs Board of the Hai Duong People’s Committee in the 2021 - 2026 tenure, Trieu The Hung, and Luong Van Cau; give warnings to the Party Civil Affairs Board of the People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 tenure; dismiss Nguyen Trong Hung from the membership of the provincial Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure; dismiss Nguyen Duong Thai from all Party-related positions; and expel Pham Manh Cuong from the Party.
The Politburo and Secretariat also asked relevant agencies to impose administrative disciplinary measures on the abovementioned collectives and individuals./.
The Party Civil Affairs Board of the Hai Duong People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 and 2021 - 2026 tenures infringed the democratic centralism principle, the Party’s regulations, the State’s laws, and working regulations; lacked a sense of responsibility; and showed lax leadership over examination and inspection, which enabled the People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to commit many wrongdoings and shortcomings in the COVID-19 combat, and also enabled Tu Ky district to violate the Public Investment Law and the Construction Law.
The Politburo and Secretariat pointed out wrongdoings and shortcomings by some incumbent and former officials of Hai Duong, namely Pham Xuan Thang (member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council), Trieu The Hung (Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, and head of the province’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control), Nguyen Duong Thai (former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee), Luong Van Cau (former member of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee), Pham Manh Cuong (member of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Health Department), and Nguyen Trong Hung (former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee at and former Director of the provincial Finance Department).
The wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Standing Board of the Hai Duong Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 tenure, Pham Xuan Thang, Nguyen Duong Thai, and Pham Manh Cuong caused “very serious” consequences and big losses to the State budget, people, and society; enabled the corruption case at the Hai Duong Centre for Disease Control; stirred public concern; and damaged the reputation of the Party organisations, local administration, and themselves.
Meanwhile, the wrongdoings and shortcomings by Luong Van Cau and Nguyen Trong Hung caused “serious” consequences, stirred public concern, and eroded the reputation of the Party organisations and local administration.
The wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2021 - 2026 tenure were so serious to an extent that requires disciplinary measures, according to the Politburo and Secretariat.
The Politburo decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Hai Duong Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure, suspend Pham Xuan Thang from Party activities and positions, and propose the Party Central Committee consider a disciplinary measure against him.
The Secretariat decided to issue reprimands against the Party Civil Affairs Board of the Hai Duong People’s Committee in the 2021 - 2026 tenure, Trieu The Hung, and Luong Van Cau; give warnings to the Party Civil Affairs Board of the People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 tenure; dismiss Nguyen Trong Hung from the membership of the provincial Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure; dismiss Nguyen Duong Thai from all Party-related positions; and expel Pham Manh Cuong from the Party.
The Politburo and Secretariat also asked relevant agencies to impose administrative disciplinary measures on the abovementioned collectives and individuals./.