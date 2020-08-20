Party officials of Vietnam, Dominican Republic hold online talks
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Mejia, held an online talks on August 20.
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan at the talks (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Mejia, held an online talks on August 20.
Speaking at the talks, Quan informed the MIU leader about the recent situation in Vietnam, the implementation of resolutions of the 12th National Party Congress and preparations for the 13th National Party Congress.
Congratulating the Dominican Republic on the success of its general election on June 5, he believed that together with the government (new tenure) of the Modern Revolutionary Party, political parties and people of the Caribbean country will overcome difficulties, mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and restore the economy soon.
He thanked the MIU for supporting the expansion of ties between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and political parties of the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean region.
Quan appreciated the MIU’s activities to popularise the images of the Vietnamese country and people, the CPV and President Ho Chi Minh in the Dominican Republic and regional nations.
Mejia, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its success in the fight against COVID-19, and noted his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will achieve the dual goal of pandemic control and socio-economic development.
He vowed to do his best to further develop ties between the two Parties and countries, especially in economy, trade, investment, and help Vietnamese firms to enter the Dominican Republic.
The two sides discussed measures to develop bilateral ties and activities to mark the 15th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
They agreed on the early signing of a cooperation agreement between the two Parties for the 2021-2025 period, firstly holding a teleconference to share experience in fighting COVID-19 between the CPV and left-wing and progressive parties in the Latin-American region./.
Speaking at the talks, Quan informed the MIU leader about the recent situation in Vietnam, the implementation of resolutions of the 12th National Party Congress and preparations for the 13th National Party Congress.
Congratulating the Dominican Republic on the success of its general election on June 5, he believed that together with the government (new tenure) of the Modern Revolutionary Party, political parties and people of the Caribbean country will overcome difficulties, mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and restore the economy soon.
He thanked the MIU for supporting the expansion of ties between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and political parties of the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean region.
Quan appreciated the MIU’s activities to popularise the images of the Vietnamese country and people, the CPV and President Ho Chi Minh in the Dominican Republic and regional nations.
Mejia, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its success in the fight against COVID-19, and noted his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will achieve the dual goal of pandemic control and socio-economic development.
He vowed to do his best to further develop ties between the two Parties and countries, especially in economy, trade, investment, and help Vietnamese firms to enter the Dominican Republic.
The two sides discussed measures to develop bilateral ties and activities to mark the 15th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
They agreed on the early signing of a cooperation agreement between the two Parties for the 2021-2025 period, firstly holding a teleconference to share experience in fighting COVID-19 between the CPV and left-wing and progressive parties in the Latin-American region./.