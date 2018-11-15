Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang (Photo: VNA)

The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 31st session from November 12-14, with a focus on the serious violations of regulations committed by several officials.The commission concluded that Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, flouted the principle of democratic centralism, as well as the municipal Party Committee’s authority and working regulations on asset management and use in enterprises owned by the municipal Party Committee.Cang is found to have contravened stipulations on deciding the business cooperation policy and transferring of project ownership as well as land use rights among the companies. He is also accused of allowing the Party Committee’s capital representative to vote on the issuance of stocks to strategic share-holders at enterprises.The official is charged with lacking responsibility, as well as being lax in management and in his inspection of the fields under his authority, which caused critical losses to the municipal Party Committee’s budget.In addition, when Cang was holding the post of Director of the municipal Department of Transport, he broke the law to approve the construction of four main roads in the Thu Thiem new urban area.The Inspection Commission said that Cang’s wrongdoings are serious, triggering social uproars while damaging the municipal Party Committee’s prestige.Regarding Mobifone’s acquisition of 95 percent of AVG shares, the commission decided to give a warning to Nguyen Trong Dung, deputy head of the enterprise innovation division under the Government Office’s Department of Enterprise Innovation.Meanwhile, former Vice Chairman of the Government Office Le Manh Ha, and Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Van Hieu were reprimanded for their violations.The commission asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider and give punishment to Bui Quang Vinh, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Minister of Planning and Investment.Also, it decided to expel Chu Hao, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Tri Thuc Publishing House and former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, from the Party for his very serious violations of the principles of the Party organization and operation, as well as of the provisions on those things the Party members must not do.-VNA