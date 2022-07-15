Party Secretary of Bac Ninh province appointed Acting Minister of Health
Dao Hong Lan, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee and head of the province’s National Assembly deputies' delegation, has been appointed Secretary of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Health and Acting Minister of Health.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) hands over the decision to appoint Dao Hong Lan as Acting Minister of Health on July 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Dao Hong Lan, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee and head of the province’s National Assembly deputies' delegation, has been appointed Secretary of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Health and Acting Minister of Health.
The appointment decisions, made by the Politburo and the Prime Minister, were announced at a meeting held in Hanoi on July 15.
Congratulating Lan on her appointment, PM Pham Minh Chinh noted with good capacity, she has held many positions at both grassroots and central levels and excellently fulfilled assigned duties, adding that the appointment reflects the Party and State leaders’ trust in and expectation from her.
He voiced his belief that on the new positions full of challenges, Lan will continue bringing into play her capacity to join hands with other leaders of the Health Ministry and the entire sector’s staff to make unceasing efforts to surmount difficulties and fulfill all tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.
Health officials congratulate Acting Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan. (Photo: VNA)Expressing her honour with the new positions, Lan pledged utmost efforts to join the sector in addressing difficulties, better caring for people’s health and working for the sector’s long-term development.
The official also said she hopes for support from the Party, State, other ministries and sectors, as well as people nationwide to perform her duties.
Dao Hong Lan, born in 1971, used to serve as Deputy Director of the Social Insurance Department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), Deputy Chief and then Chief of the MoLISA Office, Deputy Minister of the MoLISA, Vice Secretary of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure, and Secretary of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure./.