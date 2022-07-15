Politics Vietnam always promotes ties with Czech Republic: FM Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky on July 15, during which he underlined that Vietnam always seeks to promote its relations with traditional friends, including the Czech Republic – one of the country’s priority partners in the Central Eastern Europe.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao border guards engage in friendship exchange The Border Guard Command of the central province of Quang Binh organised a Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange programme at the provincial border guard level on July 14 and 15.

Politics Strategy on building, perfecting rule-of-law socialist State under discussion The steering committee for the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045 held a working session with the Party Delegations of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) and the Vietnam Bar Federation (VBF) in Hanoi on July 15 to collect feedback on the project.

Politics New Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee assigned Tran Sy Thanh has been relieved of the post of Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the State Audit Office of Vietnam to work as Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, according to the Politburo’s decision announced on July 15.