Party, State always care for the elderly: official
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 7 affirmed that the Party and State have always paid attention to the elderly and and issued many policies caring for them.
Attending the Vietnam Association of the Elderly’s national teleconference, he also said the commission is willing to help the association and its chapters to protect and care for the material and spiritual lives and health of the elderly so that they can live happily and lengthen their life expectancy, he added.
President of the Association’s Central Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh asked the association and its chapters to strictly follow policies and guidelines on the elderly stated in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, as well as carry out tasks assigned by the Government.
More attention should be paid to poor elderly people and those living in disadvantageous circumstances, and to preventing abuse against them, stressed Binh.
The Vietnam Association of the Elderly currently has over 9.7 million members living across the nation./.