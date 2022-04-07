Society Individuals spreading false information face strict punishments: officer Individuals who use social networks to spread false and unverified information harming Vietnamese financial and stock markets will be strictly handled in line with legal regulations, Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on April 8.

Society Overseas Vietnamese pay tribute to legendary nation founders The People’s Committee of Phu Tho on April 8 met a delegation of 30 outstanding overseas Vietnamese paying tribute to Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation, at Hung Kings Temple in the northern province.

Society Stronger policy needed to prevent youths from smoking e-cigarettes It is essential to issue a stronger policy to prevent the use of e-cigarettes among youths, heard a meeting held by the Health Ministry’s Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund in Hanoi on April 7.

Society Fishermen in distress amid bad weather successfully rescued Three fishermen and their vessel in distress at sea due to bad weather were saved and brought to central Da Nang city on late April 7 by a ship of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).