At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party, State, and Government will always accompany and join hands with the education sector to deal with difficulties and challenges faced by the sector and over 1 million teachers who are tirelessly contributing to the education cause, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The PM made the statement at a conference held in both online and in-person forms on August 18 by the Ministry of Education and Training to review the sector's performance in the 2022-2023 academic year and launch tasks for the 2023-2024 school year.

PM Chinh said the fundamental and comprehensive renewal of education and training is a major direction of the Party and State. Throughout this process, it is essential to inherit and capitalise on the past achievements, cultivate new factors, selectively adopt global experiences that are suitable for Vietnam's conditions and situation, and resolutely correct misconceptions and misguided practices. Solutions should be coherent, feasible, with clear priorities and focal points, along with a well-structured roadmap and suitable steps.

Ministries, agencies and localities were assigned to continue reviewing, amending and supplementing regulations, mechanisms, policies, and legal frameworks in a timely manner to facilitate innovation in education and training while reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution on the fundamental and comprehensive renewal of education and training.

The government leader requested adding incentives for teachers, including financial solutions to support pre-school teachers and those in remote and disadvantaged areas, and upgrading facilities and teaching equipment there, especially digital infrastructure and internet connection.



PM Chinh believed that the sector will accomplish all assigned tasks during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said in the 2022-2023 academic year, the enrollment rate of preschool children increased by 4.6% compared to the previous academic year. Up to 98.81% of pupils nationwide completed elementary curricula.

All provinces and centrally-run cities met the standards for universal primary education, he said, adding that according to the Global Education Rankings 2021, Vietnam ranked 59th in the world, up five places compared to the previous year./.