Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cuba's Moncada Barracks battle celebrated in HCM City A get-together was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 25 to mark the 69th anniversary of the Moncada Barracks attack in Cuba (July 26).

Politics Army plays important role in national achievements: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the contributions made by the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) to the achievements Vietnam has recorded over the first half of this year while addressing a national political-military conference in Hanoi on July 25.

Politics Steering committee for building law-governed socialist state convenes 4th session President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 25 chaired the fourth session of the steering committee for building a strategy for a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.