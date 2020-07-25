Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party, State, National Assembly and Government on July 25 paid a floral tribute to martyrs and visited the mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the war invalids and martyrs’ day (July 27).



The delegation saw the participation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and others.



Delegates showed their gratitude to the martyrs for their sacrifices to the struggle for national liberation, socialism and the noble international obligation. They also expressed respect to the late President for his great contributions to the revolution of the Party and the nation.



The delegation was followed by many others of various ministries, organisations, and authorities the same day.



The Vietnam Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) is a special chance for the entire country to commemorate millions of martyrs and war invalids who sacrificed their lives and health during the wars.





In 1947, just two years after President Ho Chi Minh delivered the declaration of independence, the first decree on preferential policies for war invalids and fallen soldiers was issued.





The same year, July 27 was designated as the national war invalids day, which was later renamed the War Invalids and Martyrs Day, to call on the entire community to support war invalids and martyrs’ families in acknowledgement of their contributions to the nation./.

VNA