Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
The delegation of Party, State leaders and former leaders pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid flower wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on January 22 on the occasion of the traditional New Year.
The delegation included Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.
Many former Party and State leaders were also present.
The delegates expressed gratitude to the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, who is a genius leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people and the great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution. The President had dedicated his entire life to the Vietnamese nation and revolution.
The delegates pledged to the late President that the entire Party, army and people will persistently follow the path chosen by him, and unite in efforts to build a peaceful, independent, united and prosperous Vietnam, firmly advancing to socialism.
The delegation also paid tribute to national heroes and fallen soldiers at the Monument in Bac Son street, and Mai Dich cemetery in Hanoi./.