Politics Deputy PM active at 50th meeting of WEF in Davos Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh led a Vietnamese delegation to participate in many activities within the framework of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

Politics Deputy PM highlights ASEAN’s priorities at 50th WEF meeting Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highlighted the theme and priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 while speaking at a plenary session of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

Politics Vietnam, Middle East-African nations boost relations Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said Vietnam pays special attention to its relations with Middle East and African countries, which have progressed in various areas over the past years.

Politics Argentina’s party leader highlights significance of CPV’s foundation General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Victor Kot has affirmed the significance of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) 90 years ago to not only Vietnam but also the revolutionary movement around the world.