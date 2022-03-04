Party's Inspection Commission clarifies violations in some bodies
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 12th meeting from March 2-4 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 12th meeting from March 2-4 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu.
At the meeting, members of the commission discussed and gave conclusions on a number of issues related to signs of violation seen in the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Binh Thuan province in the 2015-2020 tenure; the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Military Medical University in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures; and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Border Guard Command of Kien Giang province in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
The commission found that the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Binh Thuan province in the 2015-2020 tenure violated the principle of democratic centralism and working rules, and showed lack of responsibility, loosened leadership and directions, supervision and monitoring, leading to the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee, the provincial People’s Committee and many other organisations and individuals violating the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws regarding land management and use during the implementation of a number of projects. Some officials and Party members, including key leaders of the province, have been prosecuted and put in temporary detention, it said.
Meanwhile, the commission concluded that the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Military Medical University also violated the principle of democratic centralism and working rules, and showed lack of responsibility, loosened leadership and directions, supervision and monitoring, thus allowing a number of the university's officials and leaders to to seriously violating the Party regulations and State laws as well as the rules of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence during the process of proposing and implementing their national-level scientific and technological tasks in researching and manufacturing COVID-19 test kits serving the pandemic prevention and control and the purchase of equipment and COVID-19 test kits from Viet A Technology JSC.
Similar violations were commited by the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Border Guard Command of Kien Giang province, which prompted the provincial Border Guard Command and many officials and Party members, including key officials and commanders of its units to show degradation in political virtue, morality and lifestyle, and violate the Party regulations and State laws as well as the rules of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence in personnel work, management and use of financial resources, assets and defence land, and construction, as well as in combating smuggling and trade fraud and in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.
The above-mentioned violations have left serious consequences and great losses in the State’s capital and assets, causing public angers and nagatively impacting the prestige of the Party organisation. They are so serious that disciplinary measures need to be taken, the commission underlined.
It decided to give punishments to a number of officials and Party members, while considering a number of other important issues./.