Party's new guidelines on land policies must be institutionalised by law: NA Chairman
The Party's new guidelines on land policies must be institutionalised to facilitate the effective management and use of land and contribute to limiting complaints and denunciations in this area, stated National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at a meeting in Hanoi on April 12.
The meeting was held by the Party Delegation at the National Assembly and the central steering committee on reviewing the implementation of Resolution No.19-NQ/TW issued by the 11th Party Central Committee on reforming land laws and policies.
According to Tran Tuan Anh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission – the standing body of the Steering Committee, the commission has drafted a new resolution on land issues within the framework of the 2011 Party Platform and the 2013 Constitution (the 15th version) after considering reports, recommendations, opinions and feedback of central level agencies, ministries, sectors, associations, provincial-level Party Committees of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, and domestic and foreign experts.
He said some issues remain contentious and need opinions of the NA's Party Delegation to help the steering committee finalise the draft resolution before submitting it to the Politburo for consideration and later to the Party Central Committee, with the aim of issuing the resolution at the 5th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee slated to be held in May.
Participants focused their attention on clarifying the new points of the review report and the draft new resolution in comparison with Resolution 19-NQ/TW, the scientific and reality grounds of new proposals on land policies, along with and assessing their impacts on the management and use of land./.