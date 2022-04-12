Politics HCM City leaders extend greeting to Lao diplomats on Bunpimay Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and a delegation of local authorities visited the Lao Consulate General in the city on April 12 on the occasion of Bunpimay, Laos’ traditional New Year Festival.

Politics Politburo urges quicker investigations, settlement of serious corruption cases The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee has issued Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW requesting the acceleration of investigations and handling of serious and complex corruption cases which have drawn great public attention.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 12.