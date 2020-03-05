Society UK supports Vietnam in fight against human trafficking The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat, with the participation of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’hen Nie.

Society Vietnam joins UN efforts in drug combat Vietnam’s permanent mission to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienne, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is co-organising a photo exhibition on drug fight.

Society HCM City banks on digital innovation in healthcare Ho Chi Minh City should invest in digital innovation and transformation in the healthcare sector to improve service quality by “making healthcare delivery more efficient and more accessible,” experts have said.

Society US magazine praises Vietnam song on COVID-19 fight guidance US magazine Billboard has heaped praises on a Vietnamese song guiding the prevention of the novel coronavirus in a recent article, calling it an “insanely catchy” tune.