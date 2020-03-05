Passenger on same flight with confirmed COVID-19 case quarantined
A Vietnamese citizen who was on the same flight as a Japanese passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 had been found and quarantined on March 5 morning, according to Ho Chi Minh City’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
At Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: VNA)
The office said that after receiving information about Flight VN814 with a Japanese passenger suffering from COVID-19, municipal authorities immediately identified five passengers entering Vietnam on the same flight.
They include one Vietnamese, three French and one Australian.
The Vietnamese was then taken to a quarantine centre, and his family members quarantined at home.
The three French people went to Bangkok, whereas the Australian returned to his country.
On March 3, the Japanese passenger boarded Vietnam Airlines Flight VN814 with 72 others from Cambodia’s Siem Reap to HCM City, then took transit Flight VN340 to Japan’s Nagoya City.
After arriving in Japan, he showed symptoms of fever and tested positive for COVID-19.
Flight VN814 carried 67 passengers and six cabin crew members. A total of 61 passengers had connecting flights on March 3 night to London, Japan, Busan and Manila. Six passengers checked in at HCM City including one Vietnamese, three French, one Australian and one Filipino. The Filipino passenger flew home on March 4./.