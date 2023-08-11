Passengers' convenience a priority as North-South high-speed train project takes shape: experts
With the North-South high-speed railway in planning, experts are raising concerns about how the line should be connected to the city centre for the interest of the passengers.
Experts are discussing how the cross-country high-speed train should be connected to urban transport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
It is recommended that the North-South high-speed railway should be connected to Hanoi Station at the centre of the capital city, according to an initial planning report for railways routes and stations in Hanoi by Transport Engineering Design Inc (TEDI) and Consulting Centre for Transport Development Investment (CCTDI).
A representative of the joint venture said that through research on railway planning in major cities across the globe, high-speed railways often run far into the city centre, such as in Tokyo, Beijing, Berlin and Paris.
The master plan for the national railway network for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 states that the North-South high-speed railway route will have Ngoc Hoi Station as its main station in the capital, situated in the outskirts of Hanoi.
Concerns have been raised on whether Ngoc Hoi Station, located some 10km away from the city centre, could discourage passengers from using train services, especially those in the area north of the Red River.
Other suggestions include using the central Hanoi Station as the passenger station, while Ngoc Hoi Station will also handle cargo and serve as the depot, instead of Thuong Tin as in the plan.
Sharing the same perspective, Pham Hoai Chung, deputy director of the Transport Development and Strategy Institute said that having the high-speed railway connected to the city centre will be more convenient to passengers, as almost no one wants to have to change trains multiple times while travelling.
He also pointed out the challenges in terms of infrastructure and utilisation when combining high-speed and urban railways.
Chung said: “The urban railway Ngoc Hoi - Yen Vien will be located next to the route to Hanoi station, therefore research needs to be conducted on technical and technology solutions, ensuring the functional infrastructure and optimal train operations between two vastly different types of transport.”
Railway expert Nguyen An, who worked at the transport ministry’s science-technology department, said that every option has its pros and cons.
He believed that the option to have Hanoi Station as a passenger-only stop is the optimal choice for the city’s development, especially in passenger transport.
An agreed that this option could cause problems as the high-speed railway intersects inner city traffic routes.
He suggested that 10km of the railway be built underground, but noted that it will entail enormous costs and is time-consuming.
Detailed calculations should be made to compare this option with the plan to have Ngoc Hoi Station as the final stop with connections to the city centre through other means of transport.
A representative from the Vietnam Railway Administration also said that a proposal to build a four-rail route, with two for the urban railway and two others for the high-speed railway, has been submitted.
However, the city deemed the option unfeasible due to land clearance issues.
Therefore, for the upcoming pre-planning report, the consultant units are studying options that could allow for both the urban and high-speed trains on a double, elevated railway.
Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Danh Huy said that the North-South high-speed railway project is the first of its kind in Vietnam, requiring careful and meticulous research to reach a decision on investment capital and method, technical factors and utilisation.
The Ministry of Transport also plans to invite experienced international experts to collaborate with local consultants for these studies to submit to the authorities for approval.
The submission is expected to be finished by 2025, according to Conclusion No 49-KL/TW of the Politburo./.
