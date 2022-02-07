Society Vietnamese people’s solidarity has never shone so brightly: ambassador The solidarity among the Vietnamese people has never shone so brightly during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs (SCOV).

Society 216 traffic accidents kill 121 people during nine-day Tet holiday As many as 216 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, killing 121 people and injuring 138 others during the Lunar New Year holiday from January 29 to February 6, reported the Traffic Police Department.

Society Enterprises prepare for workforce shortage after Tet Every year after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, many businesses face a serious shortage of workers. Last year, due to the impact of social distancing orders, enterprises struggled with a shortage of labour. Therefore, the need to prepare the workforce for the post-Tet period is even more urgent.

Society Vietnamese women’s desire to rise promoted in new era In any period of the history, Vietnamese women make great contributions to the national defence and construction with a high spirit to rise.