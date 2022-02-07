Passengers flood two largest airports on last day of Tet holiday
Authorities have estimated that Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, the country’s two biggest international airports, served more than 1,000 flights on February 6, the final day of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Outbound passengers in Noi Bai International Airport reach up to 56,000 on February 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities have estimated that Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, the country’s two biggest international airports, served more than 1,000 flights on February 6, the final day of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
The Northern Airports Authority said Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport served over 370 flights, including 18 outbound and 20 inbound international.
Outbound passengers reached up to 56,000 on February 6, higher than the pre-holiday peak of 40,600 recorded on January 29 and almost doubling last year’s holiday peak of 29,000. However, the figure was far from the record of 91,000 in 2020’s Tet holiday.
Though there was a surge in the number of passengers going through Noi Bai, it was yet to reach the airport’s capacity, said Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Tran Van Hao when checking the airport on February 6 morning.
Airlines and ground services providers had increased supporting staff at check-in counters and security checkpoints to prevent congestion, he said.
The Southern Airports Authority estimated that Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport welcomed over 670 flights with around 101,000 passengers on board, including more than 31,700 outbound and 70,000 inbound.
Hao said domestic carriers are planning to increase flights to meet travel demand post-Tet. More than 100 flights, mostly on the Hanoi – HCM City route, are expected to be added from February 6 – 12.
Trains to Hanoi and HCM City were also full on the last day of the national holiday./.