Passengers on Vietnam Airlines domestic flights offered discount for Thang Long citadel night tour
Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with the Hanoi Travel Association and the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in connecting its passengers with the night tour of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.
Thang Long Imperial Citadel at night (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with the Hanoi Travel Association and the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in connecting its passengers with the night tour of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.
Specifically, passengers with boarding passes on Vietnam Airlines flights from other localities to Hanoi in 2022 will be offered a discount of 50,000 VND (2.15 USD) per person when buying the night tour "Decoding Thang Long Imperial Citadel". The usual price of the tour is currently 300,000 VND.
The promotion programme is applied to the tour on every Friday and Saturday evening.
Travellers will begin their 1.5-hour tour at Doan Mon (Main Gate), the entrance to Cam Thanh (Forbidden Palace) - the king’s residence, and learn about the site’s history, architecture, and functions there.
Dance on the glass (Photo: VNA)They will later enjoy an old dance right on the glass covering the archaeological excavation area and gain an insight into this dig, which contains vestiges of the Ly, Tran, and Le dynasties, via tour guides’ introduction. They will also visit an exhibition hall of rare antiquities with some dating back over 1,000 years.
At Kinh Thien Palace, travellers can offer incense to King Ly Thai To, who moved the country’s capital from Hoa Lu in Ninh Binh province to Dai La which he renamed Thang Long in 1010, as well as other kings contributing to the capital’s development.
The last destination of this trip is the archaeological site at No. 18 Hoang Dieu street, where visitors will experience a laser light show of outstanding antiquities of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. Tourists can take part in a game in which they have to identify typical objects of feudal dynasties in the past./.