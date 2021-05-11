Passengers passing Noi Bai int’l airport drop sharply
A corner of the Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Only 22,000 passengers passed through the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi per day over the last six days, equivalent to only one third of the usual figure, due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
The airport’s relevant units have worked hard on inspecting COVID-19 prevention work at the airport to ensure the strict adherence to anti-pandemic regulations.
In a related development, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced that it will apply level-2 pandemic prevention standards on all of its domestic flights from May 11.
Accordingly, the carrier will strictly examine passengers’ mandatory health declaration and take their body temperature before boarding, while refusing to transport those with abnormal health symptoms and installing disinfection mats at boarding gates.
Besides, separate cars will be arranged to transport crew members at the airport and between airports and cities.
The airline will ensure that the crew members and passengers wear face masks throughout flights, provide anti-bacterial wipes for passengers, disinfect the airplanes at the end of each working day, and do the periodic maintenance of HEPA filters.
In the context of complicated COVID-19 developments, Vietnam Airlines will offer support for its customers affected by the pandemic, and adjust schedules of domestic and international flights.
From May 10, its customers can cancel bookings, change flight dates or exchange tickets for vouchers on its website www.vietnamairlines.com./.