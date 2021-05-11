Business Raw cashew nut imports rocket in first four months Vietnam imported nearly 1.2 million tonnes of raw cashew nuts worth 1.9 billion USD in the first four months of this year, increases of 300 percent and 323.5 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Ministry develops measures to distribute agro products amid pandemic The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is working to promote the distribution of farm products amid the fourth outbreak of COVID-19 in Vietnam as well as establish a resilient agriculture sector.

Business Reference exchange rate down 17 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on May 11, down 17 VND from the rate in the previous day.