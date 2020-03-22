Society Vietnamese in Thailand advised to obey countermeasures against COVID-19 The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has advised Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying in the country to rigorously comply with precautionary measures set out by the local government against the wide-spreading novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Society Hanoians to receive one million free face masks From now to the end of March, residents in Hanoi will be offered five free face masks each in public areas, shops and supermarkets in the city.

Society German newspaper praises Vietnam’s proactive, resolute COVID-19 fight A German newspaper recently ran an article praising Vietnam’s prompt and resolute response to the COVID-19 as it is quickly spreading in many countries despite their numerous measures.

Society Religious events to be cancelled due to COVID-19 The Government Committee for Religious Affairs on March 20 asked religious organisations and worship places to suspend festivals, conferences and activities for large crowds.