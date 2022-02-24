Passengers through Vietnamese airports up nearly 58 percent in February
The number of passengers through Vietnamese airports topped 6.1 million so far this month, a year-on-year surge of 57.8 percent, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.
Of the total, 105,000 are foreigners, a year-on-year increase of 350 percent. Domestic visitors exceed 6 million, up 56.1 percent. Meanwhile, cargo reaches 113,000 tonnes, up 27.6 percent year on year.
In the month, the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) has managed about 60,500 flights, up 157 percent against that in February last year, including 13,200 transit flights, up 67.4 percent.
Also in February, domestic airlines have transported more than 3 million passengers, a rise of 56.8 percent year-on-year. Of the total, 39,400 are foreigners and nearly 3 million domestic.
Vietnam has reopened international routes to and from 20 countries and territories, while the number before the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter of 2019 was 28./.
The frequency of international flights at present is 53 flights each way per day, far lower than the 598 ones each way per day in 2019’s winter./.