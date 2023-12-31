Travel Vietnam - favourite destination of Korean tourists in 2023 In the first 11 months of 2023, more than 7.3 million tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited Vietnam, an increase of 220% compared to the same period last year, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Travel Vietnam serves 12.6 million international tourists in 2023 About 12.6 million international tourists have visited Vietnam this year, a 3.4-fold rise from 2022, surpassing the target of 8 million set earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on December 29.

Travel HCM City tourism sees outstanding achievements in 2023 Ho Chi Minh City continues to be the leading locality in the country in terms of the number of visitors and revenue from tourism, with nearly 5 million foreign and nearly 35 million domestic tourists, and a total revenue of over 160 trillion VND (6.6 billion USD), the municipal Tourism Department announced on December 28.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year 2023 – Binh Thuan wraps up The south-central province of Binh Thuan held the closing ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 in Phan Thiet city on December 27 evening.